Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 32 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.22. 12,210,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,109,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.59 and its 200-day moving average is $322.91. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

