Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $211.11. 1,261,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,618. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.73.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

