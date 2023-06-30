Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IJH stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.72. The company had a trading volume of 81,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.