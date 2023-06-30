Reliant Wealth Planning Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Reliant Wealth Planning decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $108,304,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after buying an additional 1,018,023 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

