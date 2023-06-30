Request (REQ) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Request has a total market cap of $76.57 million and approximately $687,145.86 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019436 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,509.55 or 1.00029995 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07705854 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $466,558.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

