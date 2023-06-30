Request (REQ) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Request has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $75.18 million and approximately $594,211.86 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019056 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014211 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,032.87 or 0.99962977 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07705854 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $466,558.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

