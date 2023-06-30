Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Stories

