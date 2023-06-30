Research Analysts Set Expectations for G1 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $129.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 166,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

