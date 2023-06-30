Reviewing GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) & China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) and China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GT Biopharma and China Dongsheng International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GT Biopharma N/A N/A -$20.88 million ($0.51) -0.59 China Dongsheng International N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Dongsheng International has a beta of 15.15, suggesting that its stock price is 1,415% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for GT Biopharma and China Dongsheng International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GT Biopharma 0 2 1 0 2.33 China Dongsheng International 0 0 0 0 N/A

GT Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,072.53%. Given GT Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GT Biopharma is more favorable than China Dongsheng International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of GT Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of GT Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of China Dongsheng International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GT Biopharma and China Dongsheng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GT Biopharma N/A -132.40% -90.64% China Dongsheng International N/A N/A -156.20%

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies. The company is developing GTB-3650, which is in preclinical studies that target CD33 on the surface of myeloid leukemias; and GTB-5550 that is in preclinical studies for treating patients with B7-H3 positive solid tumors. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a co-development partnership agreement with Altor BioScience Corporation for the clinical development of a 161533 TriKE fusion protein for cancer therapies; and a license agreement with the Regents of the University of Minnesota to develop and commercialize cancer therapies using TriKE technology. The company was formerly known as OXIS International, Inc. and changed its name to GT Biopharma, Inc. in July 2017. GT Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Brisbane, California.

About China Dongsheng International

China Dongsheng International, Inc. intends to acquire public and private companies that are engaged in the technology, natural resource, and various other sectors. China Dongsheng International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

