Reviewing Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 53.82% 3.04% 2.27% Osisko Gold Royalties -42.14% 4.54% 3.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sandstorm Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 0 5 0 3.00 Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus price target of $9.66, indicating a potential upside of 93.13%. Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.70%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Osisko Gold Royalties.

Sandstorm Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Osisko Gold Royalties pays out -38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $97.82 million 15.27 $78.36 million $0.37 13.51 Osisko Gold Royalties $167.54 million 16.67 -$91.35 million ($0.42) -35.95

Sandstorm Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Gold Royalties. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 250 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. In addition, it is involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.