Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after acquiring an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.18. The company had a trading volume of 391,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.95. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.