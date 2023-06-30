Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. 1,032,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

