Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.73.

Shares of AON stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $262.42 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

