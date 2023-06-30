Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.36 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 669.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 840.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

HSY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.69. The stock had a trading volume of 333,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,793. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

