Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,744. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

