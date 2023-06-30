Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,712,000 after buying an additional 174,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 240,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.91. 882,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,755. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

