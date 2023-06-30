Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 866 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $495.05. 79,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.84. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $363.59 and a fifty-two week high of $497.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

