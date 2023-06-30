RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RSF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 6,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

