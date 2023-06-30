RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE RSF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 6,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $18.80.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
