Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance
Rockhopper Exploration stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
About Rockhopper Exploration
