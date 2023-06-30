Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 320,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 439,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 852,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,554 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,483,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

