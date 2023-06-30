Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Root from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Root from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Root by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Root by 37.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Root by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 217,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Root Price Performance

Shares of ROOT opened at $11.21 on Friday. Root has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $160.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Root had a negative net margin of 85.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

