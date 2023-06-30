Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Up 0.3%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.09. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 10,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.41 million, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.95.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

