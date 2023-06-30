Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $108.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,087 shares of company stock worth $5,583,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

