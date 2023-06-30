Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$2.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.14.

CJR.B stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.33. 607,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,474. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$4.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$260.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

