Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 716.1% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 103.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Royce Value Trust has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $16.51.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

