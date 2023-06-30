Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Upgrade Rating at 58.com

58.com reissued their upgrade rating on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Thursday. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.69.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.78. 413,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $176.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.