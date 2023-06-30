Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Upgrade Rating at 58.com

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

58.com reissued their upgrade rating on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAFree Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Thursday. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.69.

Saia Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.78. 413,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $176.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.