Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,822 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $210.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

