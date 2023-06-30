Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.3 days.

Schaeffler Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 254. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive Technologies division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.