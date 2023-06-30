Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.3 days.
Schaeffler Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 254. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.
Schaeffler Company Profile
