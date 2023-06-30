Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) is Prairiewood Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,423 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 13.3% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000.

FNDA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. 14,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,170. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

