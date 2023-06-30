Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Trimmed by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. 440,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,074. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

