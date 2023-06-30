Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHV stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,169. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.