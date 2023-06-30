Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHV stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,169. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

