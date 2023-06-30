Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

