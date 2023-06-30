Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.76. Scilex shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 89,660 shares changing hands.
Scilex Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex
Scilex Company Profile
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scilex
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.