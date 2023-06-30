Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.76. Scilex shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 89,660 shares changing hands.

Scilex Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.

Get Scilex alerts:

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

Scilex Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the first quarter worth about $60,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Scilex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scilex during the first quarter valued at $1,961,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the first quarter worth $1,819,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.