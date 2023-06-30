Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLXFree Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.76. Scilex shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 89,660 shares changing hands.

Scilex Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLXFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the first quarter worth about $60,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Scilex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scilex during the first quarter valued at $1,961,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the first quarter worth $1,819,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.