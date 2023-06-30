Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Free Report) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 1,258,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,856,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).
The firm has a market cap of £3.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.30.
About Scirocco Energy
Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 4.29% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.
