Scotiabank Downgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Sector Perform

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

