Secret Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.04 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Secret has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $2,691.26 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00179886 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00051660 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030488 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013498 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003311 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000269 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00294445 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $363.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

