Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $418,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of LH opened at $240.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

