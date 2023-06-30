Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Rating Reiterated by 500.com

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report)‘s stock had its “assumes” rating reiterated by analysts at 500.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of SLNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 80,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Selina Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Selina Hospitality will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Selina Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000.

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

