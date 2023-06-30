SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Up 4.2 %
LEDS opened at $2.26 on Monday. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
