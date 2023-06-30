Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,800 at Berenberg Bank

Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,850 ($36.24) to GBX 2,800 ($35.60) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Shell to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,625 ($33.38) to GBX 2,405 ($30.58) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,750 ($34.97) to GBX 2,800 ($35.60) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,987 ($37.98) to GBX 2,854 ($36.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,300 ($41.96) to GBX 3,500 ($44.50) in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,894 ($36.80).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,325.50 ($29.57) on Monday. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($24.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,356.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,386.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s payout ratio is 1,961.62%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

