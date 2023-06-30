Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Drops By 91.2%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ELUXY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. As a group, analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. Handelsbanken lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

