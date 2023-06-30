Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Decreases By 75.7%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the May 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

