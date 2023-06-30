Short Interest in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Declines By 61.2%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,200 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the May 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BIOL shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

