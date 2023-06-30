Short Interest in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Drops By 56.4%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 443,713 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at $396,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,687 shares of company stock worth $6,816,493. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,426,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,688,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 506,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 83,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $38.42. 1,277,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,283. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.14. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDNY. Bloom Burton cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

