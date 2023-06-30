Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Increases By 171.1%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE RFI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. 81,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 541,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 84,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

