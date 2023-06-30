Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Increases By 171.1%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE RFI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. 81,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
