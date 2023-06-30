Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Drops By 88.9%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS DIFTY traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. 3,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments, condominiums, and office buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; whole building leasing, and building management and renovation; tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.