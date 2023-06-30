Short Interest in Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Grows By 249.8%

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 249.8% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,904,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digital Locations Stock Performance

DLOC stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,937,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,462,526. Digital Locations has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc engages in the business of aggregation, development, and acquiring small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. The company was founded on August 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

