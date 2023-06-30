Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Expands By 150.0%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCOMP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 7,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,586. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

