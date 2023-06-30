Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Rises By 737.0%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a growth of 737.0% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Eastside Distilling Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EAST traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 79,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.75.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 117.89% and a negative return on equity of 395.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
