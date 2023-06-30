Short Interest in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Declines By 84.2%

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGGF. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EG Acquisition by 42.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGGF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. EG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

